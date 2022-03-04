Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 520 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $253.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.83 and a 200-day moving average of $266.13. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $223.18 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

