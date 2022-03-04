CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the January 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CFIV opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.78. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.02.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 13.7% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,432,000 after acquiring an additional 252,515 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,061,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,649 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 1,441.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,590 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,755,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 536,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 30.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 377,010 shares in the last quarter. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Get Rating)
CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CF Acquisition Corp. IV (CFIV)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.