CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) CEO Sells $88,188,234.15 in Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CF Industries stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average is $62.17. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

