Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 256,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,127,640 shares.The stock last traded at $80.03 and had previously closed at $77.86.

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after purchasing an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,366,000 after purchasing an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after purchasing an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

