Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Sells $4,340,000.00 in Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $157.12. The company has a market capitalization of $304.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

