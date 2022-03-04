Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $160.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chevron traded as high as $149.96 and last traded at $149.72, with a volume of 31127403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.00.

CVX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $304.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

About Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.