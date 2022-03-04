Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) was upgraded by DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $167.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $156.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $304.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $157.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.