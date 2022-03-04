Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHS. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

