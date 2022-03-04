China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.07. China Carbon Graphite Group shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 2,200 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

About China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI)

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of graphite products. It offers graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Diamond Bar, CA.

