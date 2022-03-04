China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 6,933 shares.The stock last traded at $19.16 and had previously closed at $18.96.

CEA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

