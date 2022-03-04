China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $17.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
