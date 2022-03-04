Chromia (CHR) Market Capitalization Achieves $221.35 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. Chromia has a total market cap of $221.35 million and approximately $63.53 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034762 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00103771 BTC.
Chromia Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “
Buying and Selling Chromia
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.
