Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Cut by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 336.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 90,689 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 55,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Chubb by 371.6% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $206.00 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.07 and a 12-month high of $211.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

