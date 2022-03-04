CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.20% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

EPRT opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.