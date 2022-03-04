CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $4.01 Million Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 115,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 35.21.

In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of EDR opened at 28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is 28.74. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of 22.02 and a 52 week high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

