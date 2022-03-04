CIBC Boosts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$25.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VET. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an underpeform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.05.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$24.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.44. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.06 and a 52 week high of C$25.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

