Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biotech Acquisition were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIOT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 216.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 316,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 216,038 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 208.4% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 202,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 291.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 174,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ BIOT opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.