Citigroup Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$52.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a C$35.00 price objective (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.29.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$50.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.71. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$21.86 and a 52-week high of C$50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of C$27.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

