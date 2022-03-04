Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Citizens stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $18.00. 788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831. The firm has a market cap of $100.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. Citizens has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $27.88.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citizens stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating ) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,962 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Citizens worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Citizens (Get Rating)

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.