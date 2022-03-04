City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.560-$1.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $732.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. City Office REIT has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.70.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in City Office REIT by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in City Office REIT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.