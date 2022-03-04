Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $83.40

Shares of Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.40 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 83.60 ($1.12), with a volume of 482168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.14).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The company has a market cap of £513.32 million and a P/E ratio of 14.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

In other news, insider Michael Wrobel acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($25,493.09).

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

