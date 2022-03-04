ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.59 and a beta of 1.30. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 1,538,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 1,559,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,778 over the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ClearOne by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 245,393 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in ClearOne by 5,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

