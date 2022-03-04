Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CLCGY stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. Clicks Group has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.3302 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Clicks Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. It operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

