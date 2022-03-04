CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.62

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 294593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of C$212.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.79.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.16 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CloudMD Software & Services news, Director Essam Hamza acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,819,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,214,230.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

