CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Position Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $13,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $65.20. 13,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,564. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.24. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

