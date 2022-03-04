Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,900

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,130 ($42.00) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 90.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CCH. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.25) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($41.59) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,933.33 ($39.36).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 1,525.50 ($20.47) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,501 ($20.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,439.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,494.53.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,498 ($33.52) per share, for a total transaction of £4,071.74 ($5,463.22). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 467 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,292.

About Coca-Cola HBC (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.