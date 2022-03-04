Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.13.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,003 shares of company stock worth $1,548,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $87.93 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

