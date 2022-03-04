Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells $209,861.09 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $178.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.92 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.14. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The company’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COIN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

