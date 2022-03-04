Colabor Group Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Colabor Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12.

GCL stock opened at C$0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$78.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Colabor Group has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.28.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

