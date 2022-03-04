Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on COLL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

COLL stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $607.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

