Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.07

Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as high as C$2.30. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 249,382 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 25.73 and a quick ratio of 25.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$401.05 million and a P/E ratio of -255.56.
Colonial Coal International Company Profile (CVE:CAD)
See Also
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Colonial Coal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonial Coal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.