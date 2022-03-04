Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.07

Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as high as C$2.30. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 249,382 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 25.73 and a quick ratio of 25.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$401.05 million and a P/E ratio of -255.56.

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, which is a coking coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and Gordon Creek metallurgical coal project comprising eight licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

