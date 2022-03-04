Columbia Sportswear to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.98 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $6.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.71. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COLM. CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 40.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 16.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 19.40%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

