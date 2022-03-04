Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cabot were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cabot by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441,649 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,869,000 after acquiring an additional 386,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,802 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $12,603,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 70.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 315,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 129,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.45. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 86.55%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

