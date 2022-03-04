Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,461,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $316.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.07. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.22 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.09.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

