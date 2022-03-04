Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,202 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SLM were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at $235,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $296,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.28. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

