Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,892 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 184,045 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 249,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 183,971 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 427.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 200,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 162,195 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,294,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after acquiring an additional 126,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

FAF opened at $65.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.76. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

About First American Financial (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.