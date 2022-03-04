Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.52

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.52 and traded as low as $68.59. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $68.59, with a volume of 477 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.52.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAUF)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.