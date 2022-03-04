Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.52

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.52 and traded as low as $68.59. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $68.59, with a volume of 477 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.52.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

