Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Community Financial alerts:

TCFC opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $233.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.94. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 32.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Community Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Community Financial by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.