Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

BVN stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mining company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.19). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

