Comparing Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) and Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) and Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and Sensei Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foghorn Therapeutics -10,844.22% -81.43% -42.24% Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A -30.07% -24.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and Sensei Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foghorn Therapeutics $430,000.00 854.47 -$68.80 million N/A N/A Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$20.10 million N/A N/A

Sensei Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Foghorn Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Foghorn Therapeutics and Sensei Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foghorn Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sensei Biotherapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60

Foghorn Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 186.84%. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 308.81%. Given Sensei Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sensei Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Foghorn Therapeutics.

Summary

Sensei Biotherapeutics beats Foghorn Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system. It is developing FHD-286, a small molecule inhibitor of the enzymatic activity of BRG1 and BRM for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma and relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and FHD-609, a small molecule protein degrader of BRD9 to treat patients with synovial sarcoma. The company is also developing an enzymatic inhibitor and a protein degrader as selective modulators of BRM; and ARID1B selective modulators for the treatment of ovarian, endometrial, colorectal, bladder, and gastric cancers. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop novel therapeutics based on disruptors of a specified transcription factor target. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response. It is engineering ImmunoPhage product candidates to directly target antigen presenting cells and modulate the tumor microenvironment through the targeted use of nanobodies which further enhances therapeutic activity. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

