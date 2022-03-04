COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target Cut to $78.00

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.89.

CMPS opened at $13.31 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.42.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 637,604 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth about $5,945,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth about $4,781,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 169,925 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

