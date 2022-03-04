Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Trading Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $38.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Computer Programs and Systems traded as high as $34.53 and last traded at $34.47. Approximately 673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $29,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock worth $151,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $508.43 million, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03.
Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSI)
Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.
