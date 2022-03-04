Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Announces Earnings Results

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the third quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the third quarter worth $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 167.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 73,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 1,749.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 202,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

