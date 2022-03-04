Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Conifer stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. Conifer has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

