ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.82.

NYSE COP traded up $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $99.30. 325,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,249,263. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.98. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

