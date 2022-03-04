Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CCSI. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CCSI stock opened at 59.73 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of 57.41.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.17.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

