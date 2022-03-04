Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CNSL stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.91. 10,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $484.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 39,338,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,834,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,985,911 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $6,208,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after acquiring an additional 764,810 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 298,820 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 160.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 294,149 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

