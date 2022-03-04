ContentBox One Day Trading Volume Reaches $39,748.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $483,746.10 and approximately $39,748.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00222405 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.