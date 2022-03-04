Contrasting Trinity Capital (TRIN) and The Competition

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS: TRIN – Get Rating) is one of 684 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Trinity Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trinity Capital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $54.96 million $9.00 million 5.21 Trinity Capital Competitors $1.19 billion $53.95 million 9.22

Trinity Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Capital. Trinity Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 117.60% 9.79% 5.35% Trinity Capital Competitors 32.63% -22.24% 2.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trinity Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00 Trinity Capital Competitors 181 706 1004 20 2.45

Trinity Capital currently has a consensus price target of $17.06, suggesting a potential downside of 5.89%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 73.01%. Given Trinity Capital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trinity Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Trinity Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Trinity Capital pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.7% and pay out 51.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Trinity Capital is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Trinity Capital (Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc. is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

