Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) PT Lowered to €40.00 at Barclays

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €43.00 ($48.31) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Corbion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

CSNVY stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. Corbion has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

Corbion NV engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of ingredients for food and biochemicals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Biochemicals. The Food segment provides biobased ingredients for the food industry. The Biochemicals segment produces chemicals derived from organic acids through the fermentation of carbohydrates, and lactic acid based solutions.

